Congress plans new working presidents ahead of polls in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress high command is planning to appoint new working presidents for the Karnataka unit by replacing incumbents, especially those who are in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet, according to political watchers.

It is also likely to strike a balance in the caste equation to woo votes as names of leaders from all major communities have been proposed by the KPCC, sources said.

Ministers — Ramalinga Reddy and Eshwar Khandre — would be replaced with Rajya Sabha member G C Chandrashekar, a Vokkaliga, and Vinay Kulkarni, a Veerashaiva Lingayat belonging to Panchamasali sect, they said.

Former Chitradurga MP B N Chandrappa, who hails from SC Left community, would be asked to step down as he is going to be fielded as a candidate for LS polls in 2024. In his place, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge loyalist Vasantha Kumar, who is Raichur district Congress chief, would be appointed.

The names of former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar under the women’s quota and former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, who hails from the backward Ediga community, have also been proposed. Sorake’s name was proposed by Siddaramaiah as the latter wants to counter his rivals within the party, sources said.

