Home States Karnataka

Financial inclusion: A reality for this Bengaluru rag picker

The department now plans to approach the State government and facilitate the benefits due to him.

Published: 15th October 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Savings, Piggy bank

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Postal Region on Friday opened a postal account for an elderly, physically challenged, rag picker who had never received any government benefits as he did not have a savings account. Friday is observed as Antyodaya Diwas, a part of the National Postal Week 2023.

The individual is Periasami Govindan, a native of Dharmapuri in TN, who moved to Bengaluru long ago. Antyodaya Diwas is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay who was popular for upliftment of the poor and less fortunate. Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Rajendra S Kumar, spoke to TNIE, “I found this elderly, disabled person on St Marks Road sorting out waste material.

When interacting with him, I came to know he collected waste for his survival. He was not receiving any form of State support despite his age and disability. I found he did not  have any account and directed  my staff at the nearby office to open a Postal Savings account for  him immediately.” Govindan had no house of his own and resided at a Charma Kuteera (Cobbler shop).

“Since he had an Aadhaar card with his Tamil Nadu address, he was able to immediately open a savings account at Museum Road post office. The Postal Department made an initial contribution of Rs 1,000 to open it. This is very important as social security benefits are directly transferred to the account of those eligible,” the CPMG added. The department now plans to approach the State government and facilitate the benefits due to him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rag picker postal account National Postal Week 2023

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp