Karnataka: Office-bearers of Dalit organisation parade Dalit woman with shoe garland

The woman filed a counter-complaint, saying that the forums were harassing her for money. On Friday night, the office-bearers allegedly assaulted her. She was admitted to the district hospital.

Published: 15th October 2023

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/GOKAK: Office-bearers of Dalit organisations paraded a Dalit woman with a shoe garland over her alleged financial dealings, at Ghataprabha in Gokak on Friday. They alleged the woman had engaged in ‘honey trapping’ and blackmailing people. They submitted a memorandum to the Belagavi SP, alleging that she was harassing innocent people for money. 

The woman said, “On September 30, they asked me to give Rs 5 lakh and threatened to banish me and my family from the town. I refused to pay. They came to my house on Friday night and started harassing me. They assaulted me and my husband and paraded me with a shoe garland.”

Gokak DySP DH Mulla said, “The incident took place over financial dealings. There is no truth in the allegations made by both parties.” 

