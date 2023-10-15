Rain in Cauvery catchment fills up reservoirs, level up 58 per cent

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is mid-October and yet it feels like summer. While some parts of the state are reeling under the rising mercury levels, the catchment area of the Cauvery basin has experienced good rainfall from October 1 to 10, much to the relief of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as the reservoir level is gradually rising. The reservoir has filled up 58% in the last 10 days.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) records showed that the present storage level in the Cauvery basin is 66.88 tmcft. This is much less than last year’s 110.30 tmcft. Records also showed that on August 31, the reservoir level was 63% which dipped to 52% on September 25 and rose to 54% from October 2.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) records, from October 1 till date, the state as a whole recorded 51% deficit rainfall. It has received 29.8mm rainfall, against the normal of 61.2mm. However, Kodagu, the birthplace of the Cauvery River, has recorded 86% excess rainfall during the same period. Kodagu has received 149.6mm rainfall, against the normal of 80.4mm. Mysuru has also recorded a 73% excess rainfall, followed by Hassan 52%.

IMD data showed that during the southwest monsoon (June- September), the state as a whole recorded a 25% deficit rainfall, while Kodagu a 42% shortfall.

Most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, in October are recording above-normal maximum temperatures and high humidity levels.

As per IMD, there has been a 2 degrees Celsius rise in the maximum temperatures in Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Honnavar, Karwar, Belagavi, Raichur and Vijayapura. There has been a 5 degrees Celsius rise in temperature in Madikeri, despite the district recording 86% excess rainfall.

IMD scientist A Prasad said that due to the El Nino factor, there has been a rise in daytime temperatures across the state, hovering around 30-35 degrees Celsius. Last year, during September and October, there was excess rainfall. This year, there has not just been a delay in the onset and deficit in southwest monsoon rainfall, the withdrawal too has been late.

“Normally, the southwest monsoon ends on September 30 and the onset of the north-east monsoon is from October 1. But this year, there has been a delay. But this is being compensated with nighttime rainfall in some places like Bengaluru outskirts and in ghat areas. As per the heat index, there has been a rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius in temperatures this season,” he said.

