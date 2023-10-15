Vokkaligara Sangha seeks arrest of controversial writer KS Bhagawan

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed near controversial writer KS Bhagawan’s house as hundreds of activists attached to Vokkaligara Sangha tried to storm the building on Saturday protesting the derogatory remark made against the community during the Mahisha Dasara celebration at Town Hall.

The protesters led by Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Vokkaligara Sangha who gathered in front of Bhagawan’s house held a protest demanding the arrest of the writer.

They tried to barge into the house by pushing the barricades aside erected by the police. However, the police who were in large numbers prevented the protesters from entering the house. “Though Bhagavan belongs to the Vokkaliga community, he has always targeted his own people.

Both Bhagawan and University of Mysore former professor Mahesh Chandra Guru should be arrested and banished from the state,” said State Vokkaligara Sangha director K V Sridhar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MYSURU: Tension prevailed near controversial writer KS Bhagawan’s house as hundreds of activists attached to Vokkaligara Sangha tried to storm the building on Saturday protesting the derogatory remark made against the community during the Mahisha Dasara celebration at Town Hall. The protesters led by Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Vokkaligara Sangha who gathered in front of Bhagawan’s house held a protest demanding the arrest of the writer. They tried to barge into the house by pushing the barricades aside erected by the police. However, the police who were in large numbers prevented the protesters from entering the house. “Though Bhagavan belongs to the Vokkaliga community, he has always targeted his own people. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Both Bhagawan and University of Mysore former professor Mahesh Chandra Guru should be arrested and banished from the state,” said State Vokkaligara Sangha director K V Sridhar. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp