Karnataka

Vokkaligara Sangha seeks arrest of controversial writer KS Bhagawan

They tried to barge into the house by pushing the barricades aside erected by the police.

Published: 15th October 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

KS Bhagawan

KS Bhagawan (Photo | FB)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed near controversial writer KS Bhagawan’s house as hundreds of activists attached to Vokkaligara Sangha tried to storm the building on Saturday protesting the derogatory remark made against the community during the Mahisha Dasara celebration at Town Hall.

The protesters led by Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Vokkaligara Sangha who gathered in front of Bhagawan’s house held a protest demanding the arrest of the writer.

They tried to barge into the house by pushing the barricades aside erected by the police. However, the police who were in large numbers prevented the protesters from entering the house. “Though Bhagavan belongs to the Vokkaliga community, he has always targeted his own people.  

Both Bhagawan and University of Mysore former professor Mahesh Chandra Guru should be arrested and banished from the state,” said State Vokkaligara Sangha director K V Sridhar. 

TAGS
KS Bhagawan Protest Vokkaligara Sangha

