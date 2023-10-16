CM Siddaramaiah prays for rain amid drought in state

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he prayed for the northeast monsoon, as Karnataka is reeling under drought following monsoon failure. “The state government is committed to providing drinking water, fodder for cattle and employment to the state’s people,” he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the nine-day-long Dasara festivities atop the Chamundi Hills here on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said the state has recorded Rs 30,000 crore crop loss in 42 lakh hectares and has sought relief of Rs 4,850 crore from the Centre, as 216 taluks have been declared drought-hit.

He observed that there is a green drought in the state as there are crops, but no considerable yield due to monsoon failure and untimely rain. However, the government wanted to ensure stable income for the farmers and improve their purchasing capacity by implementing the guarantees announced in the run-up to the elections.

He said everyone is equal and will get equal opportunities under the law, as Ambedkar had observed that there will not be social justice if there is no socio-economic equality. Turning his attention on the Navaratri celebrated in the Vijaynagar Empire and then by the Wadiyars of Mysore, he said the state is celebrating Dasara festivities to spread the Kannada language, its culture and heritage among people across the world. He said the people of Karnataka are known for their love and respect for their fellowmen and treat everyone with love and affection.

Despite the drought, the government wanted to celebrate Dasara festivities traditionally as per the wishes of the people of the state, he added. Sat on father’s shoulders to watch Dasara: Siddu Reminiscing the past, Siddaramkaiah recalled how he sat on his father’s shoulders to watch the grand Jamboo Savari procession and was told to see the Maharaja seated on the Golden Howdah with folded hands. “But, I could not see because of the huge crowd,” he said, adding that he made it a point to visit the exhibition every evening during the Dasara celebrations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said they have come here to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari for good rain. “We had come before the election to seek the blessings of the presiding deity Chamundeshwari to give us strength to implement five guarantees in the state,” he added.

