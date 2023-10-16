Home States Karnataka

JDS-BJP alliance: Miffed Ibrahim to meet sympathisers today  

Before making any decision, Ibrahim is likely to call on JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and seek his advice, according to sources.

Published: 16th October 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

CM  Ibrahim. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  JDS state president and former Union minister CM  Ibrahim, who was upset over the party leadership’s decision to forge an alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is likely to take a final call about quitting the party and joining another political outfit on Monday. He will hold a meeting of followers, especially from the Muslim community, at a hotel here on Monday.

As he is upset over the secular party joining hands with the ‘saffron’ party which is allegedly averse to Muslims, Ibrahim is expected to either return to Congress or other like minded parties like the I.N.D.I.A block, according to political pundits. 

Before making any decision, Ibrahim is likely to call on JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and seek his advice, according to sources. Gowda, who had allowed former JD(S) national spokesperson Danish Ali and let the latter join the BSP and eventually become MP, has also been soft on Ibrahim, they added.

“I have offers from the Congress high command, the AAP, the NCP and the JD(S),” Ibrahim had claimed recently adding that he will meet Gowda before taking any call. But in the Congress, the Muslim leadership in the state is against his returning to the party fold as he left the party in a lurch during the May 10 assembly polls, a Muslim leader said.

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar had made a similar offer to former Union minister Jafeer Sharief, when he was planning to quit the Congress in the past, in order to attract minority votes.

