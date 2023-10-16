Karwar family had a surprise guest on their car ride... a king cobra

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A family of four who unknowingly travelled in a car with a 10 feet long King Cobra snake had a narrow escape. It was only upon stopping their vehicle at their relative's house did they realise there was a snake with them.

The family who were travelling by car from Ramnagar reached their relative's house in Kumbarwada when a cat there started hovering near their car. When they tried to find out what the matter was, they heard a loud hissing noise emanating from the car and found a king cobra coiled inside.

Local forest officials were then alerted.

The forest staff which arrived at the scene called a snake rescuer who after a long struggle managed to rescue it.

The reptile was released into the forest later.

