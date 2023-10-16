‘Operation Hasta’: Many in BJP ready to join Congress ahead of  2024 elections in Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling Congress is busy inducting leaders from BJP and JDS ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Grand Old Party seems to have taken advantage of the BJP, which is yet to declare its leader in the State Legislative Assembly and its state unit president, and going ahead with its “operation hasta”.

The state BJP leadership is losing control over its leaders at district and local levels. This is evident in districts such as Chikkamagaluru with CT Ravi losing hold over his supporter Varasiddhi Venugopal, the president of the local municipal council, who refused to resign from his post despite a directive to do so.

In the run-up to the May 10 Assembly elections, the Congress poached Ravi’s close confidant HD Thammaiah and fielded him from Chikkamagaluru. In the election, Thammaiah defeated Ravi, who has won four times from Chikkamangaluru constituency.

The Congress received a big boost ahead of the Assembly elections when former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi of the BJP joined it. Both have a considerable following in north Karnataka. In fact, it was Shettar who persuaded former Shirahatti BJP MLA Rudrappa Lamani to join Congress.

“There is a list of about 45 leaders who want to jump ship,” senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said some time ago. They include former Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy, who met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Lamani recently.

The stage is set for leaders, including former Hiriyuru MLA Poornima Srinivas, who recently met Siddaramaiah, to join the ruling party. Siddaramaiah had allegedly snubbed Poornima’s father and former minister A Krishnappa, a backward ‘Golla’ community leader, by denying him a ticket for KR Pura seat in Bengaluru in the 2013 Assembly elections.

“I have decided to join the ruling party. But they have to treat us with respect and dignity,” Poornima told reporters recently. While her husband DT Srinivas stated that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, and Shivakumar have promised to field him as a Congress candidate in the July 2024 MLC election from Southeast Teachers’ constituency. Though they belong to the “Uru Golla” subsect of the Golla community, Srinivas and Poornima have supporters in Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Bengaluru rural and Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituencies.

