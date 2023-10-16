Rs 40 crores seized in raid on another contractor in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of unearthing Rs 42 crore at the residence of Ambikapathy R, the vice-president of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, sleuths of the Income Tax (I-T) Department seized Rs 40 crore from an apartment of another contractor in the city on Saturday.

The sleuths, who have been conducting raids on realtors, jewelers and contractors for tax evasion for the past few days, searched the apartment of Santosh, the contractor, at Kyathamaranahalli in Rajajinagar at night. The sleuths found currencies of Rs 500 amounting to Rs 40 crore in trunks, suitcases and bags.

When quizzed about the source of money, the contractor claimed that part of the cash belonged to a former MLC of the Congress party. The former MLC’s brother was summoned to the apartment and questioned, according to sources.

