SC refuses to lift interim stay on CBI probe against Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to lift the interim stay order of the Karnataka High Court on the CBI probe against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in connection with a corruption case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi sought Shivakumar's response to the CBI's plea while refusing to pass an order without hearing Shivakumar.

"We will not do that. That will be like an ex-parte order. We have to hear him," the bench said

Then the apex court issued notice to the Congress leader in the case related to mining and real estate activities. He has to submit his response by November 7.

Earlier, in July the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court's order granting an interim stay on a CBI probe against the Congress leader.

In February, the high court stayed CBI proceedings in a corruption case against Shivakumar and also directed the probe agency to submit an action taken report in the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PMLA).

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the probe agency, said 90 per cent of the CBI’s investigation is over but it is not proceeding further due to the interim stay order of the high court.

The ASG also asked the bench to stay the impugned order.

On April 20, 2023, a plea was filed by Shivakumar to quash the State Home Department's order in the case, which was dismissed by the High Court. Following his appeal against this, he got interim relief till the court decided the matter.

The corruption case was filed against Shivakumar after a search was carried out by the Income Tax Department in 2017.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to lift the interim stay order of the Karnataka High Court on the CBI probe against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in connection with a corruption case. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi sought Shivakumar's response to the CBI's plea while refusing to pass an order without hearing Shivakumar. "We will not do that. That will be like an ex-parte order. We have to hear him," the bench saidgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Then the apex court issued notice to the Congress leader in the case related to mining and real estate activities. He has to submit his response by November 7. Earlier, in July the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court's order granting an interim stay on a CBI probe against the Congress leader. In February, the high court stayed CBI proceedings in a corruption case against Shivakumar and also directed the probe agency to submit an action taken report in the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PMLA). Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the probe agency, said 90 per cent of the CBI’s investigation is over but it is not proceeding further due to the interim stay order of the high court. The ASG also asked the bench to stay the impugned order. On April 20, 2023, a plea was filed by Shivakumar to quash the State Home Department's order in the case, which was dismissed by the High Court. Following his appeal against this, he got interim relief till the court decided the matter. The corruption case was filed against Shivakumar after a search was carried out by the Income Tax Department in 2017. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp