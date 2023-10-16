Silver Talkies’ network for people over 55 promotes healthy ageing  

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the age of social media, youngsters often forget that their parents or grandparents are ageing, and that they feel increasingly isolated and lonely. A duo from Bengaluru have been helping people aged above 55 years, to reconnect with peers, and promote healthy ageing through fun, heartwarming activities.

Reshmi Chakraborty and Nidhi Chawla are the co-founders Silver Talkies, a tech-enabled community and engagement platform built exclusively for those above 55 years old. This platform helps keep them busy, active and happy. An all-women-led team, the community organises online workshops, meet-ups and classes, exclusively for older adults. The idea is to help elders connect better, and promote an environment for awareness and empowerment.

The founders thought of starting the community when they saw their fathers, who were quite active and social in their careers, being alone and disinterested in things post-retirement. The two women tried looking for activities that would help their parents pursue their lost passion, but nothing helped. Reshmi and Nidhi then decided to build a platform which acts as a form of social media for seniors in more than 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi.

“Exclusivity and inclusivity are two sides of the same coin that can have a positive impact on the lives of older adults. Being a part of an exclusive community of like-minded peers, can help them thrive, and continue to be lifelong learners in a supportive environment. On the other hand, being accepted and understood by the younger generation, can boost their energy levels and broaden their horizons,” said Nidhi.

Individuals who have entered their retirement age can make multi-city friendships, share their skills with others, discover new hobbies and build a network that understands them. The platform offers different activities such as arts and crafts, theatre, music, dance, fitness, travel, literature, poetry, spirituality and wellness.

Statistics show that the number of people above 60 will increase from 149 million to 347 million by 2050. Platforms like this will help address the taboo around ageing.

