Bommai undergoes bypass surgery, condition stable, but in ICU

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai underwent a CABG -- Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery -- about 6 a.m. on Monday. The operation was performed by well-known cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Vivek Jawali, chairman of Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road.

The surgery took a few hours, following which Bommai was moved into the ICU. Sources said the 63-year-old Bommai responded well to treatment and his vital parameters are stable. He is on a ventilator and will be brought to the special ward in two or three days. He will be able to speak later in the evening, sources added.

Bommai was admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago. Wife Chennamma and son Bharat were spotted in the hospital on Monday. Chennamma had also visited Dr Jawali over the past few occasions.

Sources said Bommai’s left knee had also been troubling him and he was advised knee surgery. As chief minister, he had had a pronounced limp, and managed by popping painkillers.

Sources said he had consulted many medical practitioners, and was also treated by a ‘naati medicine’ practitioner, Lokesh Tekal from Mysuru, who had used goat’s milk and some massaging oils, but it did not give permanent relief.

Bommai had then mentioned to the media that recuperation for the knee surgery would take time, and his political advisers had told him that his absence for even 2-3 weeks could affect his political career. But now, with months to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the time may seem politically right for surgery.

An unlikely fighter, he had caused eyebrows to be raised when he was able to contain the 40 per cent commission allegations and the ‘PayCM’ campaign in the absence of BS Yediyurappa, the tallest BJP leader, and managed to retain the party’s 36 per cent vote share. Bommai, who was chief minister from July 2021 to May 2023, was denied the position of opposition leader, which as a norm is given to a former chief minister or the leader of the losing party.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who is a father figure to Bommai, told TNIE, “Basavaraj Bommai has undergone a CABG-bypass surgery, I wish him a speedy recovery. I will visit him once he is shifted back to the ward.’’

Veerashaiva Mahasabha Chairman and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa also wished Bommai a speedy recovery.



