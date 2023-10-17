Home States Karnataka

Congress puts the brakes on Satish’s plan to closet MLAs 

One of the reasons for him being upset is the party is not taking him into confidence in reorganisation of the state unit and replacing the working presidents.

Published: 17th October 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi

Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi had planned to ferry some 20 of his like-minded MLAs to Mysuru, but cancelled this after AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal intervened on Monday. He was advised not to go ahead with his plan as that would send a wrong message and the opposition parties will likely make it an issue, a source said.

The MLAs from Raichur, Bagalkote, Chitradurga, Dharwad and Belagavi had camped at Jarkiholi’s residence earlier in the morning and were about to leave in a bus to Mysuru where they planned to hold deliberations and also meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Satish was sulking as the DCM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar is allegedly interfering in the former’s home district’s politics, sources said. 

One of the reasons for him being upset is the party is not taking him into confidence in reorganisation of the state unit and replacing the working presidents. Since Satish as a minister is likely to be replaced he wants his man to be the successor. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PWD Satish Jarkiholi KC Venugopal Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp