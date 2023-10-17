Congress puts the brakes on Satish’s plan to closet MLAs 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi had planned to ferry some 20 of his like-minded MLAs to Mysuru, but cancelled this after AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal intervened on Monday. He was advised not to go ahead with his plan as that would send a wrong message and the opposition parties will likely make it an issue, a source said.

The MLAs from Raichur, Bagalkote, Chitradurga, Dharwad and Belagavi had camped at Jarkiholi’s residence earlier in the morning and were about to leave in a bus to Mysuru where they planned to hold deliberations and also meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Satish was sulking as the DCM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar is allegedly interfering in the former’s home district’s politics, sources said.

One of the reasons for him being upset is the party is not taking him into confidence in reorganisation of the state unit and replacing the working presidents. Since Satish as a minister is likely to be replaced he wants his man to be the successor.

