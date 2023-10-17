Karnataka government to get 1,100 MW additional power in 3 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To address the immediate demand for power, energy companies will get an additional 1,100 MW of power from private power generators in another three days. The state government has invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act to procure power from private power generators.

Speaking to the media, Energy Minister KJ George said the government is also purchasing power from the grid to meet the rising demand. He added that there is a shortage of 1,500 MW of power, even after the production increased by 40 per cent compared to last year. Due to this, farmers will be given a three-phase power supply for five hours in a day. The supply will be staggered and will be on a rotation basis. This is because the irrigation pump sets (IP sets) are the largest consumers of power in the state.

George said a cabinet decision has also been taken to provide solar panels for the IP sets. There are 3.5 lakh farmers in the state. It has been decided to set up 400 sub-stations with 3,000 MW power. It was decided that if a sub-station is 500 metres away from the grid, a solar sub-station has to be set up.

The government will take land on lease and is looking for five acres for 1 MW generation. Tenders for this will be called by October 20. Work is also on to expand the solar power park in Pavagad to 10,000 acre, where land will be taken on lease from farmers. Solar power parks will also be set up in Gadag and Kalaburgi.

George held a review meeting with the heads of the energy supply corporations (Escoms) to take stock of the situation.

He said the central government has agreed to increase Karnataka’s share in the central grid. But this will happen from December 1. For immediate power generation, Section 11 has been invoked and the aim is to get 1,000-1,100 MW immediately.

George said last year, the demand during August-September was 8,000- 8,500 MW, and this year, the demand has shot up to 15,000- 16,000 MW. Power generation in the state from thermal and hydro at the moment is 1,100- 1,300 MW. From April 1- October 15, 2023, the state spent Rs 1,102 crore to buy 1,627 MU power from other sources through power exchange. During the same period the state earned Rs 265 crore after selling 636 MU, when there was excess generation.

He said that the government has also decided to blend 10 per cent of imported coal with domestically procured coal to address the quality concerns. George said the government is also working on setting up pumped storage houses in Sharavathi and under PPP model with various firms including Jindal.

