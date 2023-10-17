Karnataka HC junks suspension of KRIDL engineer 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has quashed the order passed by the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) suspending an executive engineer on the recommendation of the Lokayukta police after he was allegedly found possessing assets worth Rs 4.40 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order recently while partly allowing a petition filed by Zaranappa Chincholkar, executive engineer, questioning the suspension order of July 28 issued by the managing director of KRIDL. The power of suspension should be exercised only after due application of mind. As in certain circumstances, suspension can become worse than a penalty, the court said while reserving liberty to KRIDL to pass appropriate orders, if needed, by invoking Section 95 of the Discipline and Appeal Rules of KRIDL, keeping in mind the observations made in this order.

The court noted that reasons to be recorded in writing would become necessary in every order be it administrative, quasi-judicial or judicial, failing which, it would become an arbitrary exercise of power. The authority to place an employee under suspension borders upon the power of a penal provision.

Therefore, the order should be passed on independent application of mind and not on the dictate of any outside agency, the court said. The Lokayukta police registered a case against the executive engineer on May 29 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and searched his premises.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has quashed the order passed by the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) suspending an executive engineer on the recommendation of the Lokayukta police after he was allegedly found possessing assets worth Rs 4.40 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order recently while partly allowing a petition filed by Zaranappa Chincholkar, executive engineer, questioning the suspension order of July 28 issued by the managing director of KRIDL. The power of suspension should be exercised only after due application of mind. As in certain circumstances, suspension can become worse than a penalty, the court said while reserving liberty to KRIDL to pass appropriate orders, if needed, by invoking Section 95 of the Discipline and Appeal Rules of KRIDL, keeping in mind the observations made in this order. The court noted that reasons to be recorded in writing would become necessary in every order be it administrative, quasi-judicial or judicial, failing which, it would become an arbitrary exercise of power. The authority to place an employee under suspension borders upon the power of a penal provision.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Therefore, the order should be passed on independent application of mind and not on the dictate of any outside agency, the court said. The Lokayukta police registered a case against the executive engineer on May 29 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and searched his premises. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp