Karnataka revenue minister directs officials to clear 50 per cent cases by April  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda directed Deputy Commissioners, tasildars and sub-division officials of Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts to clear cases pending before the courts.

According to a release from Byregowda’s office, 16,440 cases are pending before the courts. The minister directed officials to clear 50 per cent of these cases by April 2024.

According to him, there are over 18,000 cases related to the Revenue Department.

The sub-division courts are not showing any progress. Out of 18,000 cases, 16,440 cases are pending before the court. “What is the reason for not showing any progress, many of these cases have been pending for the last five years. What should people do, should they run around to your offices every day?” he asked.

