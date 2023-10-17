Mother Teresa nuns from India stay by their wards in face of war

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Israel steps up its offensive on Gaza and a massive humanitarian crisis unfolds, many helpless innocents, including the aged, infirm and young, are left to fend for themselves. There is no water or food or facilities, including toilets. In this tragic situation, a small group of Mother Teresa Sisters, most of whom are of Indian origin, are holding out heroically, looking after children and adults with special needs in Gaza.

Mother Teresa Sisters or Missionaries of Charity, as they are officially known, are standing by those they care for, at the risk of their own lives. These sisters, who have been in Gaza for the past 50 years, look after children with special needs in one home and adults with special needs in another, a small distance apart.

Even as Gaza is being shelled, many Christians have rushed into their compound, seeking shelter. War is not new to these sisters, who have seen many wars and deaths in the past 50 years, but have not given up.

Father Francis Xavier, a Franciscan friar from Bengaluru, who is staying in old Jerusalem, told TNIE over phone, “The sisters said that many among the elderly suffer from bed sores, and if they were to leave them and go away, who will look after them? It’s the same with the children, so there is no question of leaving the 70-plus people in their care. They will surely die.

“Today, after Mass prayers at Mount Calvary in the old city, some Mother Teresa sisters came to me and sought help, because things are extremely bad in Gaza. Fr Vincent, from the Salesian order, offered help but the sisters told him they could not receive money because all services are blocked, and there are no facilities even to receive help.”

Mother Teresa Sisters, founded as a separate order after Mother Teresa of Calcutta, look after the most helpless wherever they are present and have a presence in 120 countries. The community is dedicated to the poorest of the poor, irrespective of class, creed or colour.

Asked about the war in Old Jerusalem, Fr Francis Xavier, who is staying with the Franciscan community in the city, said, “In the beginning, they shot two rockets on us from Gaza, and Israel air defence systems shot air-to-air missiles that exploded these rockets mid-air, and thankfully we are safe. After that, there have been no attacks against us here.’’

