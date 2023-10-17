Six die, 10 injured in Gadag road accident

By Express News Service

GADAG: Six persons died and 10 suffered serious injuries when a Tata Sumo in which they were travelling, rammed an NWKRTC bus near Naregal town in Gadag district on Monday.

Five persons died on the spot and another at the hospital. They were going to Shirahatti Fakirswamy Mutt from Kalaburagi when the accident took place. The injured were shifted to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital. The deceased hailed from Madanhipparagi village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district. The accident took place around 11 am, according to eyewitnesses.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Katti, 31, Drakhayani Katti, 33, Shivakumar Kalashetti, 50, Chandrakala Kalashetti, 42, Rani Kalalshetti, 32 and Dingaliesh Kalashetti, 5. Of the injured, the condition of Mahesh, Prabhudev and Anushree is said to be serious. Some passengers of the bus that was coming from Gadag suffered minor injuries. Shirahatti Fakirswamy Mutt’s Dingaleshwar seer visited the injured at the hospital.

A relative of the Kalashetti family said, “Two families left Afzalpur for Shirahatti Mutt in the morning and Shivakumar was driving the vehicle. Four from the Kalashetti family and two from the Katti family died in the accident.”

