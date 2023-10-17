Home States Karnataka

Supreme Court refuses to vacate stay on DK Shivakumar probe

Shivakumar moved the High Court challenging the consent and criminal proceedings initiated against him.

Published: 17th October 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Supreme Court on Monday refused to vacate the interim stay on the CBI’s investigation into the disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
The court issued notice to Shivakumar on the CBI plea challenging the June 12 order of the Karnataka High Court and sought his response by November 7.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, said 90 per cent of the agency’s investigation is over, but it is not proceeding further due to the interim stay order of the high court.
He urged the bench to stay the order of the high court to which the bench said it cannot do so without hearing the other party. Shivakumar moved the High Court challenging the consent and criminal proceedings initiated against him.

‘I will not run away’
Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said he will never run away from the investigation. “I respect the court proceedings and the law of the land,” he said responding to a question about SC refusing to vacate the interim stay.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
interim stay disproportionate assets DK Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp