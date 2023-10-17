Supreme Court refuses to vacate stay on DK Shivakumar probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to vacate the interim stay on the CBI’s investigation into the disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The court issued notice to Shivakumar on the CBI plea challenging the June 12 order of the Karnataka High Court and sought his response by November 7.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, said 90 per cent of the agency’s investigation is over, but it is not proceeding further due to the interim stay order of the high court.

He urged the bench to stay the order of the high court to which the bench said it cannot do so without hearing the other party. Shivakumar moved the High Court challenging the consent and criminal proceedings initiated against him.

‘I will not run away’

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said he will never run away from the investigation. “I respect the court proceedings and the law of the land,” he said responding to a question about SC refusing to vacate the interim stay.

