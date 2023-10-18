DK Shivakumar says it’s BJP money; Opposition demands CBI probe, continues  stir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Opposition BJP continues to protest against the government, terming it an “ATM government” after the I-T department seized Rs 94 crore in cash during raids on contractors and real estate developers, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday tried to turn the tables by alleging that the seized money belonged to BJP leaders.

Shivakumar claimed that he has information about some diaries and books being seized during the raids, and everything will come out once they are made public. “The money seized in the IT raids is BJP money. There is no connection between the cash and the Congress party. The works were awarded by the BJP government. It is a result of the BJP’s corruption,” the DyCM told reporters.

Responding to the BJP leaders’ allegations that the Congress high command has been shaken by the latest developments, the DyCM said it is not the Congress high command, but the BJP high command that has been shaken.

“Let them get it investigated by any agency. Our leaders are also saying the same. The I-T, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and all other investigating agencies are with them. They have all the documents, let them make it public,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP continued to protest against the state government. BJP leaders termed the Congress government corrupt and demanded a CBI probe to find the source of money that was seized during the IT raids.

The party alleged that money collected by the Congress was meant to fund the party’s election campaign in five states. Former Deputy CM and senior BJP leader R Ashoka said the Congress party high command is shaken by the developments and rushed to Bengaluru to control the damage.

Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda urged the government to set up a CBI probe to expose Congress leaders who are behind the money.

The Congress needs to be unmasked to show the truth to the entire country, Gowda said, addressing party workers during a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The state government released Rs 650 crore to contractors and in return, they are giving commission to the government and some amount has already been sent to other states, he alleged.

Gowda accused the CM and DyCM of trying to close the case and warned that the BJP would continue to protest. From where did contractor Ambikapathy get Rs 42 crore? he questioned. Meanwhile, Contractors’ association members on Tuesday held discussions with Shivakumar.

