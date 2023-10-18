Exchange methodologies for global parity: Madhu Bangarappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Promoting the exchange of teaching methodologies through summits will ensure global parity in education. Meanwhile, the government is also working towards making education universally accessible - be it government, private, and aided institutions,” said Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary & Secondary Education.

He was speaking at the 13th edition of DIDAC India - an educational conference, organised by the India Didactics Association in partnership with the Department of Education, kicked off at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The 3-day event will showcase state-of-the-art education and skill solutions that will help create premium educational institutions delivering quality education at par with any world-class institution. He further added that the government of Karnataka is in talks with many ministers and bureaucrats from different countries to improve the quality of education through various initiatives.

The event aims to introduce a diverse range of global solutions including Education Technology, AI, Educational Supplies, IoT, Robotics, AV Equipment, Lab Equipment, Infrastructure, AR and VR, and vocational training, which offers a platform to engage with thought leaders.

Stakeholders will also share and exchange the latest developments, current practices, and innovative ideas in the domain. Representatives from Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Brunei, Finland, Laos, and Malaysia, among others, were present for the inauguration.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: “Promoting the exchange of teaching methodologies through summits will ensure global parity in education. Meanwhile, the government is also working towards making education universally accessible - be it government, private, and aided institutions,” said Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary & Secondary Education. He was speaking at the 13th edition of DIDAC India - an educational conference, organised by the India Didactics Association in partnership with the Department of Education, kicked off at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tuesday. The 3-day event will showcase state-of-the-art education and skill solutions that will help create premium educational institutions delivering quality education at par with any world-class institution. He further added that the government of Karnataka is in talks with many ministers and bureaucrats from different countries to improve the quality of education through various initiatives.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The event aims to introduce a diverse range of global solutions including Education Technology, AI, Educational Supplies, IoT, Robotics, AV Equipment, Lab Equipment, Infrastructure, AR and VR, and vocational training, which offers a platform to engage with thought leaders. Stakeholders will also share and exchange the latest developments, current practices, and innovative ideas in the domain. Representatives from Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Brunei, Finland, Laos, and Malaysia, among others, were present for the inauguration. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp