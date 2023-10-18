Home States Karnataka

HDK hits out at Ibrahim over ‘original’ JDS comment

Kumaraswamy said let him “put up a board “ claiming that his party is the original one. No one is stopping him. He is free now,” he said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

FILE - JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after JDS State President CM Ibrahim claimed that he is part of the “original JDS” which will not form an alliance with the BJP, former CM H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday hit back, saying that let him (Ibrahim) put up a board saying that he is the original JDS.  

“This is not an issue to be blown up, the party leaders will sort it out,” he added. Kumaraswamy said let him “put up a board “ claiming that his party is the original one. No one is stopping him. He is free now,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior JDS leader and former minister G T Devegowda said he (Ibrahim) was there in the party meeting when they discussed the issue and he had agreed to be part of the alliance. In fact, Ibrahim even stated that he would be with JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy, Devegowda said.  

