Industries Minister MB Patil heads panel to attract investments

The reconstituted IKF board will work towards promoting the state’s industrial ecosystem and bringing a new perspective to attract investments, the Minister said.

Published: 18th October 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister MB Patil. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has constituted a Strategic Investments Committee (SIC) under the chairmanship of Industries Minister MB Patil to attract investments.

The Board of Invest Karnataka Forum (IKF), which is also headed by the minister, has been reconstituted and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & MD of JSW Limited, has been nominated as Director and Co-Chairperson of the new board.

Mruthyunjaya Hiremath, Director, AMD Inc.; Ram T Chandnani, MD, CBRE Private Limited; Prashant Prakash, MD, Accel Partners; Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha; Ravi Manchanda, SMD, Pepper Global; Ashwin Kumaraswamy, Investment Director, Merica Group; Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO, CapitaLand - India Business Parks; and Kasaragod Ullas Kamath, former Joint MD of Jyothi Labs and Chairman of FICCI Karnataka State Council, are SIC members.

The Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department will be its member. The Commissioner for Industrial Development & Director of Industries and Commerce will be member-secretary of the committee, according to a statement.

Patil said the members will guide the department in making major decisions and formulating policies.
The reconstituted IKF board will work towards promoting the state’s industrial ecosystem and bringing a new perspective to attract investments, he said.

Geetanjali Kirloskar, Chairperson and MD, Kirloskar Systems (Auto Sector); Arvind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO, Aequs Inc. (Aerospace & Defence); Ankit Fatehpuria, Co-founder, Zetwerks (Manufacturing Support Services Machine Tools Sector); and Vijay Krishnan Venkatesan, MD, Kennametal (Machine Tools sector); are nominated members of the board.
 

