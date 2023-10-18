Industries will not face power cuts: Karnataka energy department  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Energy Minister KJ George admitted that the state is facing a grim power situation leading to a staggered power supply to farmers, Energy Department Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday assured industries of uninterrupted power supply.

Gupta held a video conference meeting with representatives of large, medium and small-scale industries and assured them that uninterrupted power would be provided for industrial activities and there was no need to panic.

Representatives of industry associations from various places, including Peenya, Bidadi, Hoskote, Electronics City, Kumbalgodu, Maluru, Nelamangala, Dabaspete, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gauribidanur, Whitefield and Herohalli participated in the meeting.

The industry bodies apprised government officials, including Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi, of problems that may arise due to the shortage of power production in the state. Bilagi said all arrangements were made to provide uninterrupted power supply to industrial areas in its jurisdiction.

On Monday, members of hotels and restaurant associations wrote to the state government expressing their concern over rising power outages. In the letter, also sent to George and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the members said they are suffering financial losses as items in their cold storage were starting to rot because of power cuts.

