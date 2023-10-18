Karnataka cabinet meet may discuss holding of winter session 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The cabinet might also discuss the proposal to hold a winter session for about 10 days starting from December 4, soon after the results of the assembly polls in the five states are announced, which are expected on December 3.

Sources said since Saturdays and Sundays are non-working days, the legislature might be called for 15 days, giving 10 clear working days. Sources said they might not call the session after December 15 because of Shoonya Masa.

Asked about the possibility of holding sessions in November, sources said because of Deepawali vacations, Kanaka Jayanti and so on, they might not get ten clear working days.

Meanwhile, sources said the government has been under pressure to go ahead with the appointments to boards and corporations depending on the green signal from All India Congress Committee General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and from the central leadership. Sources said the decision to go ahead or wait may finally rest with the central Congress leadership.

The cabinet could take up issues to deal with the drought and developmental issues regarding North Karnataka and to give the party an advantage in the upcoming parliamentary polls where they fared miserably in the last polls in 2019 and managed just one seat.

