Order expelling HDK and Nikhil is a fake: JDS Prez Ibrahim

BENGALURU: An order expelling JDS leaders HD Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, signed by JDS state president CM Ibrahim, is fake.

He filed a formal complaint before the JC Nagar police on Tuesday, stating that his official letterhead bearing his signature had been stolen by some mischief makers, and was circulated among the media, saying that Ibrahim as state president had expelled Kumaraswamy, and that he was the original Janata Dal.

It may be recalled that the media had carried it widely. Ibrahim’s recent speech in Channapatna, where he said that former CM Kumaraswamy had won with the support of 20,000 Muslim voters and that over 4,000 Muslims in Ramanagara had supported Yuva JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

“The JDS had been blushing ever since state president CM Ibrahim expelled former CM H D Kumaraswamy and social media was abuzz with comments and responses since Monday, when the news first broke out,’’ sources said.

Ibrahim said in his complaint that the letter had been forwarded to all print and electronic media and had been widely circulated in social groups. “It caused a lot of embarrassment to me and the office-bearers of the party.’’ He claimed that “the letter was being circulated by some mischief makers to create unrest among the party cadres’’. He urged the police to find out who had done this and punished them and caused damage to his reputation.

“They should not go unpunished,’’ he said. He added, "stringent action should be taken against those who are responsible for creating the fake letter who have been circulating it.’’

