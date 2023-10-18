Report on legal bills submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A panel of experts headed by Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil submitted a study report on the Bills -- The Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya 2023, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday.

These Bills were presented in the Lok Sabha recently. According to an official statement, after he was apprised of the report, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government would send its opinion about these Bills, based on the panel’s views to the Centre and discuss the same with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their next meeting.

Sharing his views, Minister Patil explained that the committee held 10 meetings and every section of these Bills was studied and discussed in detail.

Former judge of Karnataka High Court, Justice PN Desai, Principal Secretary of Law Department Prabhavathi M Hiremath, former DGP NS Megharikh, National Law School of India University Prof S V Jogarao and others were members of the panel.

