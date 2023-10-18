Thanda dwellers look for greener pastures in cities  

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: The drought situation in Vijayanagara district is forcing people from thandas (hamlet) to migrate to other cities in search of jobs.

Many houses are locked and people have migrated from their native villages seeking greener pastures. Successive governments have promised Thanda dwellers to solve the issue, but none have found a proper solution to the migration issue.

Usually, people from the Lambani community that reside in thandas migrate to other cities for various reasons. Last year, four children of a family who hail from Vijayanagara, drowned in a pond after they migrated to Mandya in search of jobs. In situations like drought and heavy rainfall, the community people migrate to other cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru and other states like Maharashtra and Goa in search of jobs. They have requested the government to focus on creating local employment.

Krishna Naik, MLA, Hoovinahadagali constituency, Vijayanagara district, told The New Indian Express that migration is a major issue in the community for the last several years. “Usually in our community, a few people own agricultural land and many are dependent on daily wages by working in farm lands of other people. Maize is a major crop in the region, but this year due to heavy drought, the yield was damaged. I request the government to at least provide half the rate for damaged maize and other crop. Also, I request the government to appoint a chairperson for the Thanda Development Board as soon as possible,” he said.

Anil Vakdoth L, a Banjara community leader and legal advisor, Human Rights People Council, said 3,384 thandas are located in the state and 93 are in Vijayanagara district. Most of the people who belong to Banjara or Lambani communities have migrated to other places.

The communities do not have revenue land right certificate till now. Successive governments have promised to come up with alternative solutions, but without focuss on local employment, it’s difficult to stop migration, he said. The government must first do a survey on how many people have migrated. “Instead of hopes, we want a permanent solution,” he added.

Maltesh Lamani, a villager, said, “People from our entire thanda, have already migrated to Bengaluru in search of job. This year, our village is facing severe. After Dasara, my entire family will go to Bengaluru for jobs.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HOSAPETE: The drought situation in Vijayanagara district is forcing people from thandas (hamlet) to migrate to other cities in search of jobs. Many houses are locked and people have migrated from their native villages seeking greener pastures. Successive governments have promised Thanda dwellers to solve the issue, but none have found a proper solution to the migration issue. Usually, people from the Lambani community that reside in thandas migrate to other cities for various reasons. Last year, four children of a family who hail from Vijayanagara, drowned in a pond after they migrated to Mandya in search of jobs. In situations like drought and heavy rainfall, the community people migrate to other cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru and other states like Maharashtra and Goa in search of jobs. They have requested the government to focus on creating local employment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Krishna Naik, MLA, Hoovinahadagali constituency, Vijayanagara district, told The New Indian Express that migration is a major issue in the community for the last several years. “Usually in our community, a few people own agricultural land and many are dependent on daily wages by working in farm lands of other people. Maize is a major crop in the region, but this year due to heavy drought, the yield was damaged. I request the government to at least provide half the rate for damaged maize and other crop. Also, I request the government to appoint a chairperson for the Thanda Development Board as soon as possible,” he said. Anil Vakdoth L, a Banjara community leader and legal advisor, Human Rights People Council, said 3,384 thandas are located in the state and 93 are in Vijayanagara district. Most of the people who belong to Banjara or Lambani communities have migrated to other places. The communities do not have revenue land right certificate till now. Successive governments have promised to come up with alternative solutions, but without focuss on local employment, it’s difficult to stop migration, he said. The government must first do a survey on how many people have migrated. “Instead of hopes, we want a permanent solution,” he added. Maltesh Lamani, a villager, said, “People from our entire thanda, have already migrated to Bengaluru in search of job. This year, our village is facing severe. After Dasara, my entire family will go to Bengaluru for jobs.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp