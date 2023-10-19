BJP must fill up important posts in Karnataka unit soon  

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP will get a new state president around Dasara, and with BJP Parliamentary Board member and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa affirming it will happen soon, there is much hope in the state party unit.

The names of Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, former general secretary CT Ravi and MLA BY Vijayendra are doing the rounds as frontrunners for the president’s post. With the Lok Sabha elections just about six months away, many in the party have expressed unhappiness that state and district office-bearer positions have not been revamped, though their term of office ended over 14 months ago.

An office-bearer in an important position in a district unit spoke about a lack of motivation in the party. Besides, many BJP members complained that the central leadership had been refusing to discuss the Karnataka issue for want of time, especially with elections to five state assemblies next month.

Party workers are now asking whether the state will have to wait till December before they can get new office-bearers. Party insiders said it may happen sooner, considering the party machinery has much groundwork to complete before the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said, “Structurally speaking, each district has a president, vice-president, gen sec, secretary, treasurer, district executive members and teams of Morcha office-bearers. Cumulatively speaking, scores of positions will need to be filled up with the right people if BJP wishes to perform well in the 2024 polls.’’

A key BJP functionary said that after Nalin Kateel’s term expired, one group is working hard to bring in CT Ravi as state president, but another group has asked how a person who lost his seat and couldn’t help BJP in his own district, help the party do well in the state. A group opposed to the Ravi group has been pushing for Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje or B Y Vijayendra and it is left to the central leadership to finalize this. BJP State General Secretary Ravi Kumar told TNIE, “We will have a new team of office-bearers soon.’’

