Home States Karnataka

BJP’s offer to Congress MLAs will be exposed in session: DK Shivakumar

Published: 19th October 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC President DK Shivakumar during celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday warned that he will expose the BJP’s offer to certain Congress MLAs to switch loyalties, in the next assembly session. “I know everything as some concerned people informed me and the CM about who met which MLAs and what they are doing. They also informed us what offer was given to the MLAs.

We have all the information and I will get them (MLAs) to reveal it in the session,” he told reporters when asked whether there was a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state. Shivakumar had stated in the recent past that a BJP team was meeting Congress MLAs.

On a meeting between former CM Jagadish Shettar and Ramesh Jarkiholi, he said there was no room for suspicion of Shettar returning to the BJP.

“Jagadish Shettar has shown what his strength is, and I will not talk any more about this,” he said, apparently referring to Shettar’s efforts to bring more BJP leaders to the Congress. “BJP and JDS have reached their final stage of desperation, and doctors should do a major operation on them,” he quipped, as the opposition parties have been attacking him persistently. 

