Dasara Gold Cards sold out in 20 minutes

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The much-awaited Dasara Gold Cards were sold out in just 20 minutes. The cards were available only online. The moment the cards were put up for sale, hundreds logged on to www.mysoredasara.gov.in to buy the cards but very few were lucky to grab one.

The demand for Gold Cards is rising every year as it give access to a seat inside the palace for the Jamboo Savari procession, and free entry to tourist spots including Chamundi Hill, Brindavan Garden, Zoo, Kanarnji Lake and Jagan Mohan Palace.

The international tour operators and tourist chains in Mysuru and other places used to buy Gold Cards so that there would be no hassles for visitors for the Jamboo Savari and Torchlight parade at Bannimantap.

Mysore Travels Association founder B S Prashanth said the Dasara committee sold at least 2,500 Gold Cards and demanded a thousand more cards as there are too many inquiries from across the country.

He said offices of the travel agents are flooded with phone calls and inquiries for tickets and the government should sell more cards so that it can attract more foreign tourists and travellers from across the country. “We are not against holding back Gold Cards for VIPs. However, officials must increase the number of cards for the benefit of the general public, said Mukund, a techie.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MYSURU: The much-awaited Dasara Gold Cards were sold out in just 20 minutes. The cards were available only online. The moment the cards were put up for sale, hundreds logged on to www.mysoredasara.gov.in to buy the cards but very few were lucky to grab one. The demand for Gold Cards is rising every year as it give access to a seat inside the palace for the Jamboo Savari procession, and free entry to tourist spots including Chamundi Hill, Brindavan Garden, Zoo, Kanarnji Lake and Jagan Mohan Palace. The international tour operators and tourist chains in Mysuru and other places used to buy Gold Cards so that there would be no hassles for visitors for the Jamboo Savari and Torchlight parade at Bannimantap.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mysore Travels Association founder B S Prashanth said the Dasara committee sold at least 2,500 Gold Cards and demanded a thousand more cards as there are too many inquiries from across the country. He said offices of the travel agents are flooded with phone calls and inquiries for tickets and the government should sell more cards so that it can attract more foreign tourists and travellers from across the country. “We are not against holding back Gold Cards for VIPs. However, officials must increase the number of cards for the benefit of the general public, said Mukund, a techie. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp