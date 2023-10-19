IT raids will reveal source of money: Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the BJP leadership up in arms against the ruling Congress government in Karnataka over the I-T raids, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said mere guessing as to whom the seized money belonged is not right as the I-T department will revel the source.

“The IT department can only reveal whose money it was. Probably, they were still investigating (with regard to IT raids ). But guessing whose money it was is not right,” he said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi has alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was collecting the money to fund its alliance partners who are part of I.N.D.I.A bloc. He had replied to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s post on X that the BJP government at the Centre was getting raids conducted as it has failed to collect money like before with the biggest source from “40 per cent commission” from Karnataka being stopped.

“Chief Minister @siddaramaiah, a thief never admits that he is a thief. You have betrayed the Kannadigas and you have neglected the development and it seems that your government is responsible for taking care of the election expenses of your allied parties.

Which was why a bundle of notes were unearthed in the contractor’s house. It is clear that “Collection” is going on rampant and the money that is not for the development of the state is being discovered in your people’s house”, he posted.

