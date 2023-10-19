Home States Karnataka

JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda cracks whip, removes rebel Ibrahim as state president, appoints HDK

Ibrahim had openly opposed the party's decision to go with the BJP. He claimed that the original JD(S) is with him and the party would support the INDIA bloc and not the BJP-led NDA.

CM  Ibrahim. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) state president CM Ibrahim, who had raised the banner of revolt against the party’s decision to forge an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls, has been removed from the party’s top post in the state.

JD(S) President and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday dissolved the state unit headed by Ibrahim and appointed his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy as the new ad-hoc president of the state unit of the regional party.

Ibrahim had openly opposed the party's decision to go with the BJP. He claimed that the original JD(S) is with him and the party would support the INDIA bloc and not the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A note issued by the JD(S) said the decision to make changes in the party was taken by consensus during a meeting attended by Gowda, Kumaraswamy, members of the party’s core committee and all its legislators.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, former Deve Gowda said Ibrahim has been removed as the party president. “I have removed him (Ibrahim) and HD Kumaraswamy has been appointed as the new president,” he said.

Gowda said the party units in the other states were convinced about the decision to go with the BJP. Refusing to comment on Ibrahim’s remarks, Gowda said many Muslim leaders are with the party and there is no need for any apprehension.

Reacting to the decision, Ibrahim said he would take his next course of action after discussing it with party workers. He accused the JD(S) president of not encouraging any Vokkaliga leaders to grow in the party. “I had not expected such a decision from you (Gowda),” Ibrahim said.

