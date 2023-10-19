Karnataka: Action against Ibrahim likely at JDS meet

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although former union minister CM Ibrahim claims that the “original” Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) is with him and he is its state unit president, the party’s core committee and state council are likely to take action against him on Thursday.

The 20-member core committee, 60-member council, 19 MLAs, former MLAs and former MPs from the party will hold a meeting under the leadership of party’s national president HD Deve Gowda, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and core committee chairman GT Deve Gowda.

Since Ibrahim resigned as state unit president on May 14 owning moral responsibility for the JDS’ debacle in the May 10 Assembly elections, the party leadership may accept it now, according to JDS sources.

Some leaders want the party leadership to take stringent action against Ibrahim for his “anti-party” activity and criticising the decision to ally with BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The question doing the rounds is will Gowda and Kumaraswamy go for Ibrahim’s expulsion or suspension from the party?

Ibrahim, who had opposed the JDS leadership’s move to ally with the BJP, had even stated that the party is unlikely to retain its symbol as its units in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are against the alliance. This has apparently angered the party leadership, the sources said.

During a meeting on October 16, Ibrahim attacked the Gowda family stating that JDS is not any “family’s asset”. He stated that the “original” JDS is with him and it will back the I.N.D.I.A bloc. All these developments have apparently irked the JDS leadership.

