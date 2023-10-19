Karnataka to review prohibiting cracker bursting says Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will review whether the bursting of crackers should be allowed in Bengaluru this Deepavali, said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Attibele cracker shop where a recent firecracker mishap had taken place, Parameshwara said bursting of crackers is prohibited in Delhi during Deepavali.

“Every year, we are witnessing incidents such as deaths and damage to eyes during Deepavali. We have to think whether cracker bursting should be allowed in the state. We will review whether we can prohibit cracker bursting during Deepavali, at least in Bengaluru. We may have to introduce new laws for it. The issue will be taken up with the chief minister,” he said.

Further, he said the Attibele incident was a lesson and the state government has already taken steps to avert such incidents in future. “We will also introduce new laws and bring an amendment to existing laws if required,” he added.

