Action plan to increase power generation on the cards: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka government is formulating an action plan to increase the power production capacity of the state, which was not done by the previous government, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said, “I will not discuss the failures of the BJP. We had increased power production during our term in 2013-18. The problem has arisen now as production was not increased during BJP tenures. Immediately after coming to power, I discussed increasing power generation with Energy Minister KJ George. We visited Pavagada Solar Park. Now, I am preparing an action plan for the construction of a new solar park.”

The state faced less rainfall this year, he said adding that the government incurs a loss of Rs 1,000 crore if it does not rain for a single day. “We are purchasing power at a cost of Rs 6 to Rs 7 a unit and providing it to farmers at subsidy,” the minister said.

“I have instructed officials to study the Maharashtra pattern of water management and charging fees from water consumers for crops. Instructions have also been given to invite tenders for fish farming in lakes that have been refilled by pump sets. The cost of the electricity consumed by pump sets to refill lakes will be compensated by tenders called for fish farming,” Shivakumar said.

He noted that electricity bills of Rs 1,200 crore were pending in Belagavi district. This may increase after water is released into canals.

“There are plans for new projects in North Karnataka,” he said and added that all lakes and reservoirs in North Karnataka are full apart from the Malaprabha reservoir. The situation is very critical in Old Mysuru Region as water storage is low, the minister said.

When asked about the difference of opinions between him and Minister Satish Jarkiholi, he said, “There are no differences of opinions between us.”

