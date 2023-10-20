HD Deve Gowda acts, removes Ibrahim, makes HD Kumaraswamy JDS state president

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) state president CM Ibrahim, who had raised a banner of revolt against the party’s decision to forge an alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has been removed from the party’s top post in the state. Former Prime Minister and JDS national president HD Deve Gowda on Thursday dissolved the state unit headed by Ibrahim and appointed his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy as the new ad-hoc president of the state unit of the regional party.

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda at a party

meeting in Bengaluru | Express

Ibrahim had openly opposed the party’s decision to go with BJP and claimed that he is the “original JDS” and that the party would support the I.N.D.I.A bloc and not the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. After his outbursts against the party leadership, many JDS leaders demanded action against Ibrahim.

The decision to make changes in the party was taken by consensus during a meeting attended by Gowda, Kumaraswamy, members of the party’s core committee, and legislators, said a note issued by the party.

‘New JD(S) office-bearers in 3 days’

“I have removed him (Ibrahim) and HD Kumaraswamy has been appointed as the new president,” Gowda told reporters after the meeting. Kumaraswamy will continue to be the state president till the regular elections for the state president are held, and new office-bearers will be appointed in the next three days, he said.

The former PM said JDS units in the other states are convinced about the party’s decision to go with the BJP. Many Muslim community leaders are with the party and there is no need for any apprehension, Gowda said while refusing to comment on Ibrahim’s remarks against the party leadership over its decision to go with BJP.

Kumaraswamy said in view of the political developments that took place after the assembly polls, the national president decided to dissolve the state unit and constitute an ad-hoc committee. It was a consensus decision taken by 21 members of the core committee, 18 MLAs, and presidents of all district units, he said. They will all work together to strengthen the party by taking everyone into confidence, the former CM said and added many important decisions will be taken after the Vijayadashami festival (Oct 24).

NOT EXPECTED SUCH A DECISION: IBRAHIM

Reacting to the party decision, CM Ibrahim said he would take the next course of action after discussing it with the party workers. He accused the JDS president of not encouraging any Vokkaliga community leaders to grow in the party. “I had not expected such a decision from you (Gowda),” Ibrahim said, reacting to Gowda’s decision to remove him from the party post.

