Karnataka: ‘Jalappa’s work in medical, education fields will be remembered forever’

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Former union minister RL Jalappa’s contribution to the nation, especially in the education and health sectors, will be remembered forever, president of Sri Devaraj Urs Educational Trust and RL Jalappa Group of Institutions GH Nagaraj said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 98th birth anniversary of Jalappa, which is being celebrated as Founder’s Day here on Thursday, Nagaraj said Jalappa focused on providing quality education and health facilities to those in rural areas. “He started a medical college, which catered to the people of Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, and also neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Jalappa was a champion of the co-operative movement and backward classes, and his contribution to the nation will be remembered forever,” he added. Vice-President of the institutions J Rajendra said the institution and trust will follow the guidelines of the visionary in taking up several developmental activities.

Registrar DVLN Prasad said all the meetings chaired by Jalappa during his lifetime, keen on providing good healthcare and education to the needy, accordingly after his passing, will be continued and lakhs of people are being treated in the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Krishnappa said even after the passing of the great leader, the hospital is conducting camps across Kolar, particularly in the rural areas, thus benefitting the needy. Dr Krishnappa added that the team headed by Nagaraj and Rajendra is keen on promoting new technologies in the medical field, with the latest equipment.

