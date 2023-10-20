Rural service not mandatory for all doctors: Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief for new doctors who come out of medical colleges, the state cabinet on Thursday decided to relax the law regarding compulsory rural service by bringing in the Compulsory Rural Service Amendment Bill 2023 and approving it through an ordinance.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, told reporters after the cabinet meeting that they had decided to change the compulsory rural service norm for all doctors, instead recruiting them depending on posts available or to the extent the government decides. He said the rule applies to MBBS graduates as well as those who have completed their post-graduation.

“It is not compulsory for all. Doctors will be recruited to fill all the vacant posts, and if required the government can also take more doctors. We will recruit depending on the requirements, and not all. It will be an unnecessary waste of human resources if we send three doctors to one village,” the minister, said responding to a question on the reason for making the changes.

No impact on recruitment of doctors

The minister said the decision will not have any impact on recruitment of doctors in the rural areas and there was no shortage of doctors in the government hospitals, and vacancies, if any, would be filled up immediately. Under compulsory rural service, doctors were paid a monthly salary of around Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. The decision to relax the compulsory rural service rule is expected to reduce the burden on the state exchequer. The minister, however, clarified that there was no lobby behind this cabinet decision.

