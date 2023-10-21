Bahrain Hospital sacks doctor for ‘anti-Palestine’ posts

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dr Sunil J Rao, a doctor from Mangaluru working at the Royal Bahrain Hospital in Bahrain, has been sacked for his “anti-Palestine” comments on social media.

According to sources in Bahrain, Dr Rao has also been taken into police custody there and is expected to be deported to India soon. “It has come to our attention that Dr Rao, who is working as a specialist in internal medicine, has posted tweets that are offensive to our society.

We would like to confirm that his tweets and ideology are personal and do not reflect the opinion and values of the hospital. This is a violation of our code of conduct and we have taken legal actions and his services have been terminated with immediate effect,” the hospital stated on its official X account.

Dr Sunil J Rao

A few days ago, Dr Rao, reacting to the Israel-Palestine conflict, wrote on his X account, “#IsraelFightsBack will do a scorched earth attack. plenty will be killed, displaced, Hamas will be destroyed (rightly so), then what? If I may ask? #Israel #Gaza #IsraelPalestineConflict Occupy under military force?”

In another post, Dr Rao quoted Loay Alshareef’s post on the massacre on October 7 and stated, “This is a very important question to answer, what is a proportionate response? which world religion allows for what was done to the Israelis? No whataboutery will help. What is proportionality? Capitulation in front of #HamasTerrorist?”

Netizens have criticised Dr Rao for his comments. After the termination of his services, Dr Rao apologized for his “insensitive” remarks. “I would like to apologise for the statement that I posted. It was insensitive in the context of the current event, As a doctor all lives matter. I respect this country, its people, and its religion deeply as I have been here for the past 10 years,” he tweeted.

