Ibrahim ready to take Deve Gowda, family to court

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former JDS state president CM Ibrahim has dug in his heels and thrown a legal challenge at the party leadership. Insisting that he is the JDS state president, he is preparing to stave off any opposition to his leadership.

“I was elected state president by JDS officially and I have not called a meeting of the state unit. Yesterday’s meeting was illegitimate since it was not called by me. We are the original JDS,’’ he said defiantly. “How can the state unit be dissolved without consulting me? How can I be removed and HD Kumaraswamy nominated by his father?’’

Legal experts said this could mean the party will split. Ibrahim said he would soon call a meeting. “I will legally challenge it before the court. They did not list who was present at the meeting. If they have the guts, let them go before the people and get elected,” he said.

He claimed that he has the support of 10 MLAs, who are not going public because they are afraid. The recent October 16 JDS meeting was organised by many minority leaders. “I filed a police complaint for my own safety. I toured districts and helped set up district units, many of which supported me. I came to this party forgoing my four-year term as MLC, and was given many assurances by HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy,’’ he said.

He also claimed the support of JDS units in Kerala, Maharashtra and Telangana. Of two MLAs in Kerala, one is a minister. If they choose the JDS led by Gowda, they will be thrown out of the LDF government, Ibrahim claimed.

He said they had planned to meet Gowda on Thursday, and a meeting was fixed, but it was nixed by Kumaraswamy.

