Mekedatu padayatra: Karnataka government to drop cases against Congress netas, workers

BENGALURU: The state government has decided to withdraw cases registered against Congress leaders and workers who had participated in a padayatra seeking early implementation of the Mekedatu project, by violating Covid norms.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar had spearheaded the agitation demanding that the balancing reservoir project be implemented at the earliest to ease the drinking water shortage in towns and cities, including Bengaluru.

Many Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah, had participated in the padayatra. FIRs were filed against them in police stations in Ramanagara district.

Now, responding to Mandya MLC Dinesh Gooligowda’s letter to withdraw the cases against the Congress leaders and workers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed Home Minister G Parameshwara to place the files related to those cases before the cabinet sub-committee for a discussion and later forward the recommendations to the cabinet for action.

