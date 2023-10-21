Home States Karnataka

Ministers lash out at BJP at Raitha Dasara, play up guarantee schemes  

Warning that the state would be hit by scarcity of water, he said farmers should take up fisheries, sericulture and agriculture and adopt new technology.

Published: 21st October 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  The Raitha Dasara event at the ongoing Dasara celebrations turned out to be a platform for Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy and other ministers to hit out at the Union government and BJP.

At the inauguration of the event, the ministers said the Centre has ignored pleas of the state government on the Cauvery and drought situation despite it being a federal system. “The people should be aware of these developments and give a befitting reply during the elections instead of being carried away by BJP’s bundle of lies,” they said.

Cultural tableaux in the Raitha Dasara
procession in Mysuru | UDAYASHANKAR S

Chaluvarayaswamy said that for the first time in the country, the state government was not given time to meet central leaders and apprise them of the situation. “MPs from the state too did not show any interest, while the Prime Minister has not given us time for the last two months. The Union minister and officers too did not give an appointment,” he charged.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the deputy chief minister, showed their commitment to present the state’s case before the Supreme Court and Cauvery River Monitoring Authority. "We have given the water demanded by Tamil Nadu to ensure the drinking water needs of the people. The state would have suffered further if the government had not presented its case seriously,” he claimed.

The state has declared 221 taluks as drought-hit, as per the Union government guidelines and sought Rs 5,020 crore relief. “We wanted to apprise the Centre of the situation but we were not given time despite writing three letters,” he said.

The government has implemented four out of five guarantees that are women-centric and has increased the income of the families, he added.

Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh said the Congress government has increased milk prices by Rs 3 per litre and financial assistance of Rs 5 per litre to help farmers.

Warning that the state would be hit by scarcity of water, he said farmers should take up fisheries, sericulture and agriculture and adopt new technology.

District in-charge minister HC Mahadevappa said the agriculture sector and farmers are in deep trouble because the Centre is not extending support as anticipated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasara celebrations BJP Cauvery drought

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp