New vision groups to propel sectoral industrial growth in Karnataka

The vision groups under the chairmanship of Industries Minister MB Patil comprise experts as members, who will focus on Aerospace and Defence, Machine Tools, Electronics System Design etc.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government has constituted nine new vision groups consisting of experts from various sectors to ensure sectoral industrial growth. Meanwhile, a platform for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) in Karnataka has been launched to foster collaboration between industry and government to strengthen cybersecurity. 

The vision groups under the chairmanship of Industries Minister MB Patil comprise experts as members, who will focus on Aerospace and Defence, Machine Tools, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Pharmaceuticals, Core Manufacturing, Automotive/Electric Vehicles, Industry 5.0, Textiles, and Green Energy. Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department will be the Vice-Chairperson for all the groups.

“The vision groups would provide guidance and strategic insights to the department. Further, these will facilitate the creation of detailed sectoral plans, identify investment opportunities, and recommend interventions to enhance Karnataka’s appeal to potential investors,” said Patil.

Meanwhile, Tech Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security-Karnataka (CySecK) has launched CISO-KA, a platform for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) in Karnataka to create a conducive ecosystem for cybersecurity. 

