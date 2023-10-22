Amid govt change demand, KPCC president DKS issues gag order

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s close associates, taking liberty in issuing statements about the change in the government after two-and-a-half years, Deputy Chief

Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar issued a gag order on all leaders on Saturday.

He seemed embarrassed that several party leaders, including MLA Ashok Pattan, have spoken openly about changes in the government. Interestingly, Shivakumar did not completely deny Pattan’s take on the reshuffle. “Some issues are being discussed within the party. I cannot say that openly. I am not going to discuss it. According to the information I have, no such discussion has taken place,” he maintained.

“No MLA should speak in front of the media about power sharing, support and other issues,” he gave the instruction. On PWD Minister Satish Jarakiholi’s statement that Shivakumar alone did not bring the party to power, he admitted, saying, “The party workers, we, you, the people of the state have brought the Congress to power. I will never say today, tomorrow, hereafter, that DK Shivakumar alone brought it to power.”

He said, “Whatever the internal issues of the party and government, MLAs can discuss with the CM and me. But they should not speak in front of the media.” Sources said MLAs’ statements are part of Siddaramaiah supporters’ game plan to become alternative power centres to Shivakumar in the government. “They are only preparing the ground to make Siddaramaiah continue as chief minister for full five years, regardless of the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” they added.

A Congress leader said Satish had planned to take some 20 of his loyalist MLAs on a trip to Mysuru recently, but dropped the idea following the high command’s instruction. But he still has a plan to take them on a trip abroad or outside the state to win their confidence, he added. Satish was among the aspirants for the DCM post. His fellow ST Nayaka leader and Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, a Siddaramaiah supporter, had demanded that three more DCM posts be created. Then, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal had to intervene.

In Lingasugur, Industries Minister MB Patil, asked about his chances of becoming chief minister, said it will be the high command’s decision. Shivakumar’s close confidants, including Magadi MLA Balakrishna, have refrained from replying to Siddaramaiah’s supporters, keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind, another leader said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: With Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s close associates, taking liberty in issuing statements about the change in the government after two-and-a-half years, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar issued a gag order on all leaders on Saturday. He seemed embarrassed that several party leaders, including MLA Ashok Pattan, have spoken openly about changes in the government. Interestingly, Shivakumar did not completely deny Pattan’s take on the reshuffle. “Some issues are being discussed within the party. I cannot say that openly. I am not going to discuss it. According to the information I have, no such discussion has taken place,” he maintained. “No MLA should speak in front of the media about power sharing, support and other issues,” he gave the instruction. On PWD Minister Satish Jarakiholi’s statement that Shivakumar alone did not bring the party to power, he admitted, saying, “The party workers, we, you, the people of the state have brought the Congress to power. I will never say today, tomorrow, hereafter, that DK Shivakumar alone brought it to power.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said, “Whatever the internal issues of the party and government, MLAs can discuss with the CM and me. But they should not speak in front of the media.” Sources said MLAs’ statements are part of Siddaramaiah supporters’ game plan to become alternative power centres to Shivakumar in the government. “They are only preparing the ground to make Siddaramaiah continue as chief minister for full five years, regardless of the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” they added. A Congress leader said Satish had planned to take some 20 of his loyalist MLAs on a trip to Mysuru recently, but dropped the idea following the high command’s instruction. But he still has a plan to take them on a trip abroad or outside the state to win their confidence, he added. Satish was among the aspirants for the DCM post. His fellow ST Nayaka leader and Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, a Siddaramaiah supporter, had demanded that three more DCM posts be created. Then, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal had to intervene. In Lingasugur, Industries Minister MB Patil, asked about his chances of becoming chief minister, said it will be the high command’s decision. Shivakumar’s close confidants, including Magadi MLA Balakrishna, have refrained from replying to Siddaramaiah’s supporters, keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind, another leader said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp