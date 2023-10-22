Bengaluru-based students get UN recognition for efforts to tackle poverty

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The United Nations (UN) has recognised the efforts of Bengaluru-based students to tackle poverty among internal migrants in India, on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, October 17. Kristu Jayanti College, a member institution of the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) in India, introduced an ‘adult literacy and migrant labour’ as a general elective this academic year to create better understanding of community-related issues.

Under the leadership of Assistant Professor Dr Juby Thomas, students analysed employment stability, emotional well-being, financial literacy, substance abuse, digital safety awareness, food and nutrition, among the internal migrants. This research provides a grassroots-level understanding of issues affecting internal migrant communities, emphasising the need for all-round support. “The efforts of these students are a testament to the potential of higher education institutions to drive positive change,” he explained.

In the second phase, students designed awareness campaigns. “Our students started a campaign with the theme Sip Right, Live Bright, to empower internal migrants to access and utilise safe and clean water sources. This initiative seeks to educate migrants on purifying water independently,” Dr Augustine George, Principal of Kristu Jayanti College, said.

Through live demonstrations, students could explain the usage of simple purification methods. Students are designing adult literacy plans in the third phase, understanding how adults equipped to read, write and comprehend information can access opportunities. Rudri Dave, Department of Psychology, said, “Through this course, I have learned that comprehending human behaviour and motivation is essential when tackling social and public health issues.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The United Nations (UN) has recognised the efforts of Bengaluru-based students to tackle poverty among internal migrants in India, on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, October 17. Kristu Jayanti College, a member institution of the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) in India, introduced an ‘adult literacy and migrant labour’ as a general elective this academic year to create better understanding of community-related issues. Under the leadership of Assistant Professor Dr Juby Thomas, students analysed employment stability, emotional well-being, financial literacy, substance abuse, digital safety awareness, food and nutrition, among the internal migrants. This research provides a grassroots-level understanding of issues affecting internal migrant communities, emphasising the need for all-round support. “The efforts of these students are a testament to the potential of higher education institutions to drive positive change,” he explained. In the second phase, students designed awareness campaigns. “Our students started a campaign with the theme Sip Right, Live Bright, to empower internal migrants to access and utilise safe and clean water sources. This initiative seeks to educate migrants on purifying water independently,” Dr Augustine George, Principal of Kristu Jayanti College, said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Through live demonstrations, students could explain the usage of simple purification methods. Students are designing adult literacy plans in the third phase, understanding how adults equipped to read, write and comprehend information can access opportunities. Rudri Dave, Department of Psychology, said, “Through this course, I have learned that comprehending human behaviour and motivation is essential when tackling social and public health issues.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp