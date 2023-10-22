Fill up 3,300 backlog posts in higher education dept, Karnataka CM tells minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued instructions to fill up 3,321 backlog posts and all the vacancies in the education department, especially in the Kalyana-Karnataka region, said Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar here on Saturday. After the CM chaired a review meeting of the higher education department, Sudhakar said Siddaramaiah wanted the posts to be filled to maintain the quality of education.

“Of the 16,455 teaching positions in the Higher Education Department, 699 are vacant. Of 19,682 non-teaching positions, 13,558 are yet to be filled. A proposal has been sent to the Finance Department to fill these posts gradually,” he said.

The meeting discussed a number of issues, including formulating a uniform calendar for all universities to reduce the burden on students, who have to face different entrance exams and also meet their commitment to the colleges. “A hostel will be built at Maharani’s Arts College in Mysuru for 1,000 girl students with an estimated cost of Rs. 99 crore,” he said. The CM has directed the finance department to provide additional grants in the next year’s budget.

The CM suggested improving infrastructure at 16 government engineering colleges in the state. He stressed on the need to take measures to improve transparency in the recruitment of teachers and other officials in the department.

State to seek Rs 1,540 cr loan

Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar announced that CM Siddaramaiah has given his nod to obtain Rs 1,540 crore from the World Bank as a soft loan -- which will be a low-interest rate loan -- to develop colleges in the state. “In the first phase, 72 colleges will be developed. One college will be selected from each district for the project,” he said. 10 engineering colleges and 31 polytechnic institutions will also be developed, he added.

