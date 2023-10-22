Insurance cover for cops to be hiked to Rs 50 lakh: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that the group insurance cover for police personnel, who lose their lives while on duty, will be increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. He was speaking at a function to mark Police Commemoration Day here.

Siddaramaiah said the police force plays an important role in maintaining law and order in society. Without peace and harmony, it is impossible for the state to achieve progress and attract investments. A well-functioning law and order system will lead to increased job opportunities, faster development and higher income for the people. Siddaramaiah acknowledged the challenges posed by technology, particularly the rise in cybercrimes, and exhorted the Police Department to effectively combat them.

Referring to fake news and hate-mongering and other related issues, he highlighted their negative impact on the country’s GDP. The CM stressed the need for stern legal action against those spreading hatredness and false news. Siddaramaiah also stressed the need for improved safety and security for women, children and senior citizens.

Expressing concern over the increasing traffic congestion in cities and towns, he called for an effective traffic management system in the state. He said steps have been taken to recruit more personnel and to set up women’s and traffic police stations in the state. Financial support and resources have been provided for these initiatives. The government is also investing in the well-being of police personnel with Rs 450 crore for their housing and Rs 100 crore for health and education. Police public schools will be opened in seven districts. Police canteens will be established in various parts of the state, the CM said. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, DG & IGP Alok Mohan and senior police officers were present.

