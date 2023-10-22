Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Minor boy, friend murder Class 8 student at Nippani 

The deceased made some lewd comments about the girlfriend accused, this allegedly led to the murder of the victim.

Published: 22nd October 2023 08:51 AM

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A minor boy and his friend allegedly murdered a Class 8 student at Balumama Nagar in Nippani on Friday for making lewd comments against his girlfriend. The deceased has been identified as Sakeeb Sameer Pathan, 15, of Old Sambhaji Nagar in Nippani. The minor boy and his friend Zabeen, 20, also residents of Old Sambhaji Nagar, have been arrested.

According to sources, the deceased and the accused minor boy were friends. On Friday, the accused boy showed his girlfriend’s photo on his cell phone to Sakeeb. After seeing the photo, Sakeeb made some lewd comments. Enraged by this, the accused boy started quarrelling with him. Soon, the accused boy with the help of Zabeen allegedly murdered Sakeeb by smashing his head with a stone. A team led by SP Bhimashankar Guled nabbed the boy and Zabeen. The boy has been sent to the juvenile home.
 

